'Day of joy': BLA releases video of female 'fidayeen'

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video of Hawa Baloch, a female fighter, who took part in a major assault in Pakistan's Balochistan province over the weekend. The operation was one of the deadliest in recent years. In the video, Hawa is seen firing at Pakistani security forces during phase two of "Operation Herof" (Operation Black Storm) at Gwadar Front.

Last words Hawa calls on 'Baloch nation' to join fight The BLA shared the video with a message saying it was Hawa's final message, sent 12 hours before her death. In the video, she calls on the "Baloch nation" to join her in fighting against what she calls the "Punjabi army." She claims Pakistan is afraid and cannot confront them directly. Dressed in a red and blue kurta with a baseball cap bearing BLA's logo, Hawa declares, "Today is the day of joy. Today, we are facing the enemy."

Bold declaration 'War is fun': Hawa When asked by another attacker about the war, Hawa replied with a smile, "War is fun." She accused the enemy of cowardice, saying they fire from afar and don't dare to confront them directly. "We are just waiting for the enemy; the enemy is nowhere to be seen. The enemy is a coward; they are just firing from afar, and they do not dare to come forward," she said. "Today you will face Baloch women freedom fighters," she said defiantly.

Video released by Baloch Liberation Army



"During Operation Herof, Phase Two at the Gwadar Front, Fidayee Hawa Baloch fought selflessly, shoulder to shoulder with fellow Fidayeen. This was her final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom."

Insurgency details Who is Hawa? Hawa is reportedly a Gen Z woman whose father was killed by Pakistani security forces in 2021. She was formally educated before joining the insurgency, highlighting a trend of young, educated people joining the Baloch separatist movement. The Pakistan military claims to have killed 92 separatists on Saturday and 41 on Friday in counter-operations against BLA forces.