AI replicas of Gandhi and Mandela will rule this island
What's the story
A Philippine island is set to be governed by artificial intelligence (AI) bots modeled after iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The ambitious project is the brainchild of Dan Thomson, who owns the tiny 3.6km island of Sensay in the Palawan archipelago. He envisions creating a micronation on his property, with a council of 17 AI-powered robots that think and argue like these powerful leaders.
Operational details
The AI council will make decisions and incorporate proposals
The AI council will be able to deliberate decisions and incorporate proposals and votes from them. Thomson's future plan includes connecting this council with independent banking cards and crypto wallets. This would allow it to hire and pay real-world workers, which some experts fear could lead to dangerous mistakes. However, Thomson has set up a 'Human Override Assembly' as a precaution against any potential threats from this system.
Popularity
Project has drawn huge interest from potential residents
The project has drawn huge interest from people wanting to become residents. An e-resident is a digital identity that gives access to a country's e-services. Thomson plans to build up to 30 villas on Sensay island and make it a tourist hotspot for Palawan visitors. The fully digital e-residency program is expected to launch in 2027, according to Sensay's website.