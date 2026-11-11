Meghan Markle's father detained after cutting off ankle monitor
What's the story
Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, has been detained after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor. The 82-year-old was arrested last week for possessing child pornography and was released on bail with specific conditions, including wearing a location monitoring device. However, he cut off the device early Monday morning, prompting prosecutors to ask the court to revoke his pretrial release, reported Page Six.
Legal proceedings
'Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions'
Bill Essayli, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, posted about the incident.
He said, "Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device."
"Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions," he added.
Family involvement
Markle Sr. was previously living in a dementia care facility
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals had told the Daily Mail that, after his initial arrest, Markle Sr. was released on bail, but the Florida dementia care facility where he had been living "would not take him back."
"So, he was released to the custody of his other daughter [Samantha Markle] who lives in Lakeland, Florida."
He was initially released under strict conditions, including no contact with minors.
Charges
He could face up to 20 years in prison
Markle Sr. was arrested on November 6 for possessing child pornography in Lakeland, Florida.
The FBI has reportedly seized around 78 items from his rented storage units in Los Angeles, including material believed to contain child sexual abuse images.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
Family reaction
Meghan has not publicly commented on her father's arrest
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has not publicly commented on her father's arrest.
However, she had previously expressed being "deeply disturbed" by the investigation into her father.
She also revealed that "troubling and disturbing" allegations against him led her to cut off contact with him in 2018.