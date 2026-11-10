Thomas Massie seeks impeachment of Pete Hegseth for unauthorized war
World
Big news from Washington: Congressman Thomas Massie has moved to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of illegally waging war without congressional authorization.
This rare step is shaking up the Trump administration and putting a spotlight on how America decides to go to war.
House divided as Democrats back impeachment
The Republican-led House could move quickly on this, but party disagreements make the outcome uncertain.
Democrats, fresh off midterm wins and frustrated with the Iran conflict, are backing the impeachment push.
Hegseth is expected to address the charges soon, as both sides brace for what could be a major shift in how military decisions get made in the US.