'Unknown substance' released at Manchester concert, thousands evacuated: Report
What's the story
A major incident unfolded at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Sunday night when an "unknown substance" was released during a concert by American rapper Don Toliver. The incident occurred around 10:00pm local time, filling the venue with smoke and causing panic among over 12,000 attendees. The event triggered a major incident response and reminded many of the 2017 terror attack in Manchester when a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert.
Substance uncertainty
Concertgoer describes feeling a 'burning sensation'
Initially, police suspected the release of tear gas but later confirmed it was an "unknown substance."
Over 50 people reported eye and respiratory symptoms, with one person requiring hospital treatment.
Concertgoer Yewande Famutimi described to CNN feeling a "burning sensation" in her throat and said, "It was very scary... We were struggling to breathe and coughing really badly."
Ongoing investigation
Co-op Live arena was safely evacuated
The Co-op Live arena was safely evacuated, with authorities advising anyone who experienced side effects or illness to seek medical attention.
Lyndsey Liverpool was quoted as expressing concern for her son, who was attending the concert, while Usman Asghar noted security lapses at the venue.
"Security did not use metal detectors to check us, did not frisk us as usual and did not even check my wife's bag," Asghar reportedly said.
Venue response
Venue working with police to identify cause of incident
Co-op Live is now working closely with police to identify the cause of this incident.
A spokesperson said, "Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live."
The venue has not yet commented on security measures during the concert.
Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker stressed their priority was ensuring everyone's safety at the event.