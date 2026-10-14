Three Indian nationals killed in Bochum apartment fire, 5 hospitalized
World
Early Tuesday, a fire broke out in a Bochum apartment building, claiming the lives of three Indian nationals, two women (25 and 27), and a man (26).
Five others were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters faced tough conditions as flames had spread upwards through the stairwell.
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Technical faults have been ruled out, so investigators are looking into whether the fire was set on purpose or by accident.
The case is still developing as authorities work to piece together what really happened.