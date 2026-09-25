Tibetan protesters rally outside White House during Trump Xi meeting
World
While President Trump and China's President Xi met at the White House, Tibetan protesters rallied outside, urging the US to speak up for Tibet.
They called on China to withdraw from Tibet and hoped the high-profile talks would put Tibet issues in the spotlight.
Trump welcomed Xi with military honors
Trump welcomed Xi with military honors and a state dinner, highlighting hopes for stronger U.S.-China ties.
Both leaders discussed trade, security, and even AI risks.
Xi described their talks as "sincere and in-depth exchanges," calling China-US relations a key moment in their countries' relationship.