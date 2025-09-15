'Time for being soft...over': Trump after Indian man beheaded 

US President Donald Trump has condemned the brutal killing of Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, Texas . Nagamallaiah was allegedly beheaded by a Cuban national, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who was reportedly living in the US illegally. The incident occurred on September 10 at the Downtown Suites motel after an argument over a broken washing machine.

Policy critique Trump blames Biden for illegal immigrant's presence in US Reacting to the murder, Trump slammed President Joe Biden's immigration policies, saying Cobos-Martinez shouldn't have been in the US. He said Cobos-Martinez had a criminal history of serious offenses like child sex abuse and grand theft auto but was released into the US because Cuba refused to take him back. "Time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," he said, vowing to prosecute Cobos-Martinez to the fullest extent of the law.

Tough stance Trump vows to charge suspect with 1st-degree murder Trump promised a tougher approach to illegal immigrant criminals under his administration. He said Cobos-Martinez would be charged with first-degree murder. "Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!" he added. The president praised his administration officials for their efforts in "MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," he wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.