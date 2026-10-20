Tirana university protests escalate, police station torched, Edi Rama warns
World
Protests in Tirana over university conditions and corruption have escalated, with demonstrators setting a police station on fire, a move Prime Minister Edi Rama called crossing a "red line."
Students are especially frustrated, keeping the pressure on the education ministry and demanding real change.
Tirana clashes injure around 300
Around 300 people, including many police officers, were injured after protesters threw molotov cocktails and clashed with riot police using tear gas and water cannons.
Authorities arrested 68 people.
Rama also accused Iran and Russia of fueling unrest online but said he is open to dialogue, just not with those promoting violence.