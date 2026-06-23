'Overtake the world': Kim Jong-un calls for expanding nuclear arsenal 

Nuclear strategy

Being a nuclear weapons state 'most correct': WPK officials

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the meeting reaffirmed North Korea's commitment to expanding its nuclear forces. These forces are considered "the core of the military sovereignty" and "the pivot of implementing the strategy for deterring or fighting a war." The report said party officials unanimously agreed that being a nuclear weapons state is "the most correct and unique way to actively and confidently cope with the unpredictable international military and political situation getting complicated in multiple ways."