Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche confirmed as US Attorney General
What's the story
Todd Blanche, a prominent member of New York's legal community who defended Donald Trump in criminal cases, has been confirmed as the US Attorney General. The Senate voted 50-49 in favor of his confirmation. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, joined Democrats in opposing the nomination. Blanche will now serve as the country's chief law enforcement officer under the Trump administration.
Confirmation hurdles
Senators Collins, Murkowski explain their opposition
The confirmation process wasn't smooth sailing for Blanche.
Senators Collins and Murkowski voted against him, voicing concerns that his appointment would compromise the department's independence from presidential influence.
"The country needs an Attorney General who will check the worst impulses of this administration," Murkowski said during the debate.
"I hope Mr. Blanche is able to achieve that, if confirmed, but I simply do not have confidence that will be the case."
Settlement scrutiny
Controversial settlement deal with IRS
A major point of contention was a settlement Blanche negotiated for Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The deal provided Trump, two of his sons, and his businesses immunity from tax audits while creating a $1.8 billion fund to compensate those Trump claims were wronged by the government.
This could include individuals charged over the January 6 Capitol attack.
Assurance impact
Stalled nomination over GOP senators' demands
Republican senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis stalled the nomination over the fund until Blanche assured them it wouldn't move forward and audit immunity would be limited.
However, Collins and Murkowski remained unconvinced by his role in crafting the deal.
Instead of giving up the audit immunity or formally killing the fund, Trump hinted he might leave Blanche as acting AG indefinitely.
Background check
Blanche was acting AG since April
Before his appointment, Blanche had been serving as acting AG since Pam Bondi's firing in April. He has also been credited with overseeing the department before that.
His tenure has seen several high-profile indictments, including former FBI director James Comey.
As a career federal prosecutor and partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft, he surprised many by agreeing to represent Trump in April 2023 despite being an apolitical registered Democrat.