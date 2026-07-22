Japanese men wearing shorts to work sparks leg hair debate
What's the story
As part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Tokyo Cool Biz initiative, male employees are being encouraged to wear shorts to work this summer. However, the policy has sparked mixed reactions. While some appreciate the relaxed dress code, others argue it is unfair to women who are often expected to wear tights in traditional Japanese office settings. The term "sunehara," or leg hair harassment, has been coined online by some women in response.
Statement
53.5% of respondents opposed wearing shorts at work
Tokyo Metropolitan Government environmental official Noboru Watanabe defended the policy, stating to the BBC, "We want to give people more options in the severe heat, not tell them what to wear."
"There should be no issue as long as the work attire is not offensive to anyone."
A survey by Gorilla Clinic found that 53.5% of respondents opposed wearing shorts at work during summer, while 46.5% supported the new recommendation.
Social etiquette
Women significantly outnumbered men in their response
The survey also revealed that women significantly outnumbered men in their response, indicating that women may be more resistant to seeing a male colleague's bare legs.
Akifumi Funatsu, director of Gorilla Clinic, has seen an increase in clients seeking laser hair removal for social etiquette when wearing shorts.
He believes women think "men should have less leg hair," leading them to seek treatments so as not to offend others.
Historical context
More about Cool Biz initiative
The Tokyo Cool Biz initiative was first introduced by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in April, expanding on her signature cool-down campaign.
The program encourages employees to wear lighter clothing during the hot summer months.
Koike first launched the summer wardrobe shift as Japan's environment minister in 2005 with a national energy-saving campaign called Cool Biz.
This year, the Tokyo government's recommendation has made casual attire more socially acceptable among workers at startups and tech companies.