Russia, Saudi Arabia top list of largest CO2 exporters
What's the story
Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Australia have been identified as the world's largest carbon dioxide (CO2) exporters in history. The analysis, which dates back to 1850 and was conducted by Carbon Brief, attributes responsibility for CO2 emissions to the country producing fossil fuels rather than where they are consumed. Russia tops the list with over 70 gigatonnes of CO2 exported from its coal, oil and gas reserves till 2025.
Emission figures
Saudi Arabia and Australia's CO2 emissions
Saudi Arabia is the second-largest exporter of CO2, with around 60 gigatonnes exported. The country has been a major player in global oil and gas production but has also been criticized for its role in climate negotiations.
Australia comes third on the list with over 25 gigatonnes of exported CO2. This figure is only slightly higher than Venezuela's emissions.
Climate criticism
Australia's role in climate negotiations criticized
Australia's position as the president of this year's UN climate summit (COP31) has drawn criticism, especially since it hasn't set a timeline for phasing out fossil fuels.
Louise Hutchins, the convener of the Make Polluters Pay International Coalition, slammed Australia and other fossil fuel-rich nations for their influence on climate talks while failing to commit to significant emissions reductions.
According to The Guardian, she said, "Responsibility is on the wealthy, the powerful and the profiteers."
Emission responsibility
US and China's position in emissions ranking
The analysis reveals that the United States and China, the top emitters of greenhouse gases, bear more historical responsibility for emissions than Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Australia.
This is because both countries import large amounts of fossil fuels while also burning their own supplies.
The COP28 UN conference in Dubai in 2023 called for a global transition away from fossil fuels but did not set a timeline for it.
Emission defense
Saudi Arabia defends its role in climate negotiations
A representative of Saudi Arabia's energy ministry defended the country's role, saying it accounts for about 1% of historical global CO2 emissions within its borders.
They argued that consuming countries decide how to use and manage emissions from exported oil.
The representative also highlighted Saudi Arabia's efforts toward reducing emissions, citing research showing low upstream carbon intensity and methane intensity in their operations.
Phaseout push
Calls for fossil fuel phaseout intensify at Cop31
Asad Rehman, the chief executive of Friends of the Earth, called for a "fair, fast and fully funded phaseout" of fossil fuels.
He stressed the need for public finance and technology access to help countries suffering from climate breakdown.
The ongoing negotiations at COP31 are likely to be complicated by these demands, especially with Saudi Arabia opposing certain proposals related to fossil fuel transition.