Maldives cave dive recovery resumes after diver's death
What's the story
An international team of cave divers, including experts from the Divers Alert Network (DAN) and local Maldivian authorities, is on a mission to recover the remains of four Italian tourists who died while scuba diving in Vaavu Atoll. The operation was temporarily halted after military diver Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee died during a recovery attempt due to suspected decompression sickness.
Mission restart
Recovery operation resumes
The recovery operation resumed on Monday with "orientation dives" to assess the cave's structure. So far, only one body has been recovered, that of Gianluca Benedetti, a diving instructor. The other four missing Italians are Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, and Muriel Oddenino. A sixth diver decided not to enter the water when the rest of the group dove in.
Mission preparation
Safety 1st
Specialized equipment from the United Kingdom and Australia is being used in this challenging recovery effort. The cave's depth of 70 meters (230 feet) and its complex structure make it difficult to navigate. Laura Moroney, CEO of DAN, emphasized that safety is paramount: "The team knows they do not have to put themselves at risk...if there is any condition they deem to be too dangerous, they will stop the dive, go back to surface...dive again...whenever possible."
Accident probe
Investigation underway
An investigation is underway to determine how the accident occurred. The vessel's license has been suspended pending further inquiries. Albatros Top Boat, the Italian tour operator involved, denied knowledge of any deep dive beyond legal limits. Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assured efforts would be made to return their remains.
Tourism impact
Impact on tourism
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and strained Maldives-Italy tourism ties. The Maldives depends heavily on tourism, with over two million visitors in 2025. Italy is one of its biggest markets. Maldivian authorities are hopeful about continuing recovery efforts based on progress in the coming days.