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Home / News / World News / Maldives cave dive recovery resumes after diver's death
Maldives cave dive recovery resumes after diver's death
The operation was temporarily halted

Maldives cave dive recovery resumes after diver's death

By Snehil Singh
May 18, 2026
04:40 pm
What's the story

An international team of cave divers, including experts from the Divers Alert Network (DAN) and local Maldivian authorities, is on a mission to recover the remains of four Italian tourists who died while scuba diving in Vaavu Atoll. The operation was temporarily halted after military diver Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee died during a recovery attempt due to suspected decompression sickness.

Mission restart

Recovery operation resumes

The recovery operation resumed on Monday with "orientation dives" to assess the cave's structure. So far, only one body has been recovered, that of Gianluca Benedetti, a diving instructor. The other four missing Italians are Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, and Muriel Oddenino. A sixth diver decided not to enter the water when the rest of the group dove in.

Mission preparation

Safety 1st

Specialized equipment from the United Kingdom and Australia is being used in this challenging recovery effort. The cave's depth of 70 meters (230 feet) and its complex structure make it difficult to navigate. Laura Moroney, CEO of DAN, emphasized that safety is paramount: "The team knows they do not have to put themselves at risk...if there is any condition they deem to be too dangerous, they will stop the dive, go back to surface...dive again...whenever possible."

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Accident probe

Investigation underway

An investigation is underway to determine how the accident occurred. The vessel's license has been suspended pending further inquiries. Albatros Top Boat, the Italian tour operator involved, denied knowledge of any deep dive beyond legal limits. Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assured efforts would be made to return their remains.

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Tourism impact

Impact on tourism

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and strained Maldives-Italy tourism ties. The Maldives depends heavily on tourism, with over two million visitors in 2025. Italy is one of its biggest markets. Maldivian authorities are hopeful about continuing recovery efforts based on progress in the coming days.

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