Maldives cave dive recovery resumes after diver's death

An international team of cave divers, including experts from the Divers Alert Network (DAN) and local Maldivian authorities, is on a mission to recover the remains of four Italian tourists who died while scuba diving in Vaavu Atoll. The operation was temporarily halted after military diver Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee died during a recovery attempt due to suspected decompression sickness.

Mission restart Recovery operation resumes The recovery operation resumed on Monday with "orientation dives" to assess the cave's structure. So far, only one body has been recovered, that of Gianluca Benedetti, a diving instructor. The other four missing Italians are Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, and Muriel Oddenino. A sixth diver decided not to enter the water when the rest of the group dove in.

Mission preparation Safety 1st Specialized equipment from the United Kingdom and Australia is being used in this challenging recovery effort. The cave's depth of 70 meters (230 feet) and its complex structure make it difficult to navigate. Laura Moroney, CEO of DAN, emphasized that safety is paramount: "The team knows they do not have to put themselves at risk...if there is any condition they deem to be too dangerous, they will stop the dive, go back to surface...dive again...whenever possible."

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Accident probe Investigation underway An investigation is underway to determine how the accident occurred. The vessel's license has been suspended pending further inquiries. Albatros Top Boat, the Italian tour operator involved, denied knowledge of any deep dive beyond legal limits. Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, assured efforts would be made to return their remains.

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