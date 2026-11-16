Top war crimes prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina death sentence stands
Bangladesh's top war crimes prosecutor has made it clear: there will not be a new trial or appeal for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in her crimes against humanity case.
Media buzz about a possible appeal can be put to rest, as the deadline has already passed and her death sentence stands.
Md Aminul Islam denies fresh trials
Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam explained that the rules simply do not allow for late appeals or fresh trials.
Islam said there is no provision for such a move (fresh trial) under the existing legal framework.
He also mentioned that a neighboring country was kept in the loop during Hasina's trial since she was living abroad at the time, though he did not name which one.