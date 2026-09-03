Toxic haze from Indonesia spreads to Malaysia, Philippines

The haze is expected to reach mainland Southeast Asia, including southern Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. This prediction comes from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Services (CAMS).

Senior scientist Mark Parrington warned that if fire emissions continue to rise, smoke and air quality impacts could last for weeks.

The fires in Indonesia have released an estimated 46 megatonnes of carbon between August and September, equivalent to emissions from around 45 coal-fired power plants.