China: 14 dead in fire at apartment building
What's the story
A devastating fire in an apartment building in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, northern China, has left at least 14 people dead. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Liuxiang subdistrict of Yingze district. The blaze started around 5:00pm local time and was brought under control by 7:00pm. Search and rescue operations were completed by 8:30pm.
Aftermath
Cause of fire yet to be ascertained
The fire resulted in 38 people being hospitalized for treatment. Initially, five deaths were reported, but the toll has since risen to 14 by Monday morning.
The cause of this tragic incident is still under investigation. Post-incident arrangements have been initiated as authorities work to uncover what led to this deadly blaze.
China has been under fire for its lax building codes and workplace safety standards, which have led to several deadly fires in the past.
Safety campaign
China has witnessed several deadly fires in the past
In November last year, a massive fire at several tower blocks in Hong Kong killed 168 people.
A month later, another residential building fire in Guangdong province claimed 12 lives.
In July, a shoe factory fire in eastern China killed at least 28 people. These incidents have prompted the Chinese government to launch a campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings.