Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja's body recovered from Pakistan's Broad Peak
What's the story
The body of renowned Nepalese-British climber Nirmal Purja has been recovered from Broad Peak, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan. The recovery was made three days after an avalanche swept him away and nine other climbers. The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed the recovery at an altitude of around 5,700 meters on the mountain, which is the world's 12th-highest peak and known for its difficulty.
Recovery efforts
4 bodies recovered, including Purja's
The ACP said that a ground rescue team has recovered four bodies, including Purja's, those of two other Nepali nationals, and a Chinese citizen.
The bodies are being brought down to the Japanese camp. However, an additional body has been located at a higher altitude, but recovery attempts are unlikely due to hazardous terrain conditions.
Difficult conditions
Rescue efforts hampered by difficult terrain, avalanche risks
Rescue efforts are being hampered by difficult terrain and avalanche risks. Helicopters can't be deployed due to bad weather conditions.
The ACP said, "The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak, a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us."
Tragic loss
Expedition company confirmed death of all climbers
Earlier on Saturday, Purja's expedition company, Elite Exped, confirmed in a post that all 10 members of the group had perished.
The bodies of three climbers, Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung, and Mallory Geis from the United States, were recovered earlier and airlifted to Skardu, in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Legacy
Purja was a former British soldier
Purja was a former soldier in the British army and a Gurkha by birth.
He had gained fame for climbing the world's 14 highest peaks in a record time of 189 days in 2019, an achievement highlighted in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible.
His death has sent shockwaves through the mountaineering community, with leaders including Britain's Prince William offering condolences.