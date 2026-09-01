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Home / News / World News / South Africa: 43 boys die during tribal circumcision ceremony
South Africa: 43 boys die during tribal circumcision ceremony
The practice is common among the Xhosa people

South Africa: 43 boys die during tribal circumcision ceremony

By Snehil Singh
Sep 01, 2026
05:25 pm
What's the story

A tribal initiation ceremony in South Africa has left 43 teenage boys dead this year. The practice, known as Ulwaluko, is a rite of passage for the Xhosa ethnic group and involves circumcision at bush camps. The deaths were reported mainly from Eastern Cape province, with others from North West and Western Cape.

Health crisis

Illegal camps

The circumcisions are often performed at illegal traditional camps by unqualified practitioners using unsterilized blades.

While professional surgeons perform these procedures under hygienic conditions, the entry of untrained individuals has triggered a health crisis.

In 2025, the practice resulted in 93 deaths. Although this number has decreased this year, it still falls short of the government's target of "zero deaths" by 2026.

Health impact

Over 1,000 penile amputations

Over the past decade, gangrene and infection from these procedures have resulted in over 1,000 penile amputations.

Critics have slammed the government for not being able to track down these illegal camps, which are mostly located in rural areas.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) spokesperson Xolile Ndevu has called for the deaths to be declared a "national disaster."

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Responsibility debate

Ngam's statement

Mamkeli Ngam, an Eastern Cape spokesperson, said that the government isn't responsible for these deaths.

He said it's a "family issue, a parental issue and a community issue working hand-in-hand with traditional leaders."

Other African communities like the Bukusu and Maasai also practice male circumcision but have managed to incorporate clinical oversight into their traditional ceremonies.

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