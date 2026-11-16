Fire rips through shophouse in Thailand's Phuket, killing 11
What's the story
A massive fire at a motorcycle rental and sales business in Patong, Phuket, in Thailand has left 11 people dead and 16 others injured. The incident took place between 3:15am and 3:20am on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in the Kathu district. The blaze spread rapidly through the building and reached neighboring properties on both sides.
Fatalities
Most victims died from smoke inhalation
Most of the victims are believed to have died from smoke inhalation. The deceased were found on the third and fifth floors, unable to escape due to dense smoke.
All 16 injured persons were rushed to hospitals for treatment.
A preliminary assessment indicates an electrical short circuit from a nearby utility pole may have sparked the fire, but investigations are ongoing.
Fire dynamics
Fuel, rubber tires, and plastic parts helped flames spread quickly
Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, said more than 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor.
Fuel, rubber tires and plastic parts helped the flames spread quickly and created thick smoke throughout the building.
As the fire raged, residents tried to escape to upper floors, but dense smoke made evacuation difficult.
Response time
Firefighters struggled to contain flames due to combustible materials
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene within five minutes of being alerted.
Firefighters from Patong Municipality's disaster prevention and mitigation unit and rescue volunteers from Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation were dispatched.
While there was rain in the area, they struggled to contain the flames due to combustible materials and thick smoke.
The fire was brought under control after about an hour.
Personnel from Patong Municipality and Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation are conducting detailed searches and safety inspections of affected buildings.