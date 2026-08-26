Pakistan: 15 newborns killed in fire at Islamabad hospital 

Outside the hospital, a nurse read out the names of babies who had died in the fire as their families gathered around.

"I lost my daughter. She was only three days old," a father told the AFP news agency.

"My wife was in the ward. They took everyone out. We were sitting on the road waiting for help."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate investigation.

"Those ​responsible should be identified, and ​the strictest action should be taken."