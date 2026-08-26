Pakistan: 15 newborns killed in fire at Islamabad hospital
Aug 26, 2026 09:51 am
What's the story
A major fire broke out in the gynecology ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Wednesday, claiming the lives of 15 newborns. Only one infant could be rescued, Geo News reported. The fire is believed to have been triggered by an air-conditioner compressor explosion inside the nursery, rescue officials said.
Incident details
Fire broke out at around 7am
The fire broke out around 7:00am local time in the gynecology ward of PIMS, Pakistan's federal capital.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene, battling the blaze and evacuating patients while conducting cooling operations.
The fire has since been extinguished, and teams were carrying out cooling operations at the site, rescue officials told local broadcaster GeoTV.