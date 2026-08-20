Helicopter crash in Kenya kills Ecuador's intelligence chief, 5 Americans

Ecuador's Transport Minister Roberto Luque confirmed the deaths of Sensi-Contugi and his wife.

He expressed his condolences, saying, "Today Michele and Stephany left us too soon. Thinking of their family, especially their children and parents."

The US State Department also confirmed the deaths of five American citizens in the crash but did not disclose their identities.

However, Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo said that one of its senior managers, Jose Alberto Suarez, was among the victims.

An official clarification is awaited.