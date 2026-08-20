Helicopter crash in Kenya kills Ecuador's intelligence chief, 5 Americans
What's the story
A helicopter crash in Kenya's Samburu County on Wednesday killed all seven people on board, including Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, along with five American citizens. The aircraft had taken off from the Loisaba wildlife reserve when it crashed near Mount Ololokwe, a sacred mountain for the Samburu people. "There were seven people on board the helicopter, one pilot and six passengers," Fredrick Kabunge, director of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), told AFP.
Official statement
Ecuador's transport minister confirms deaths of Sensi-Contugi and his wife
Ecuador's Transport Minister Roberto Luque confirmed the deaths of Sensi-Contugi and his wife.
He expressed his condolences, saying, "Today Michele and Stephany left us too soon. Thinking of their family, especially their children and parents."
The US State Department also confirmed the deaths of five American citizens in the crash but did not disclose their identities.
However, Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo said that one of its senior managers, Jose Alberto Suarez, was among the victims.
An official clarification is awaited.
Company statement
Telemundo senior manager among victims
Sensi-Contugi, a former businessman, was appointed as the head of Ecuador's National Intelligence Center in 2024.
He was a close acquaintance of Ecuador's right-wing President Daniel Noboa, who has positioned his country as a crucial US partner in Washington's fight against drug traffickers.
According to Kenya's Daily Nation, three bodies remained trapped in the wreckage as of Wednesday evening, with rescue attempts set to continue on Thursday due to the ongoing fires at the crash scene.
Ongoing investigation
Cause of crash unknown, investigations underway
The cause of the crash is still unknown, with investigations underway by KCAA.
Samburu County police chief David Nkoroi said operations have been suspended until Thursday due to darkness and the complex nature of the ground.
In March this year, another helicopter crash in western Kenya killed six people, including a member of parliament.
A month before that, a Kenyan legislator was among six people killed after a helicopter crash in a hilly area of western Kenya.