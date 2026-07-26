Berlin Gay Pride parade: Car plows into crowd, 1 dead
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred at the Berlin Gay Pride parade on Saturday night when a car drove into a crowd, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others. The incident took place around 10:00pm local time (2000 GMT) in Tiergarten park, which is near the parade route. The car was later found abandoned in the park.
Ongoing investigation
Police launch search for car occupants
Berlin police have launched an intensive search for the occupants of the abandoned vehicle.
Police spokesman Florian Nath said some survivors suffered serious injuries and were being treated by emergency services.
An eyewitness near the main Pride stage at Brandenburg Gate confirmed that people complied with requests to leave around 11:00pm local time (2100 GMT).
Event cancelation
Area sealed off as police patrol scene
The Gay Pride event was cut short, and participants were asked to leave as police sealed off the area where injuries occurred.
Emergency services were seen at the scene with multiple vehicles and a tent set up on the road.
Police officers patrolled a large area of Tiergarten park after the incident.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner have condemned the attack.
Official response
German Chancellor Merz assures full investigation, punishment
Merz vowed to ensure a full investigation and punishment for those responsible.
"This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society," Wegner said, expressing confidence in law enforcement's efforts to investigate.
The Berlin Pride parade, known as Christopher Street Day in Germany, is one of Europe's largest LGBTQ celebrations.
The march ended near Brandenburg Gate, where concerts had been held since Friday.
This incident comes amid a string of violent attacks in public spaces across Germany in recent years.