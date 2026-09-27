South Africa: 17 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting
What's the story
A mass shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, Gauteng province of South Africa, has left 17 people dead and 15 others injured. The incident took place on Saturday night around 9:30pm local time. Emergency medical services pronounced all the victims, 13 men and four women, dead at the scene.
Attack details
8 unidentified suspects involved in shooting: Police
The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that eight unidentified suspects were involved in the shooting.
They reportedly arrived at the tavern, opened fire on patrons drinking outside before entering the establishment to continue shooting inside.
The suspects were armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, SAPS confirmed in a statement on X.
Ongoing investigation
Motive behind attack remains unknown
Fifteen other victims were rushed to medical facilities for treatment after suffering gunshot wounds.
As of Sunday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. The motive behind this brutal attack remains unknown.
Police have appealed for information from the public as they continue their search for the suspects involved in this tragic incident.
Twitter Post
Visual of when gunfire starts outside tavern
#BREAKING At least 17 people were killed and 15 others seriously wounded in a mass shooting at a tavern in Wedela, near Carletonville, South Africa, on Saturday night.— Global OSINT (@GlobalOSINTHQ) September 27, 2026
Police said at least eight suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and handguns opened fire on patrons outside the… pic.twitter.com/btq5s5BXBS