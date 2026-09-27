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Home / News / World News / South Africa: 17 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting
South Africa: 17 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting
The incident took place on Saturday night

South Africa: 17 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting

By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2026
12:47 pm
What's the story

A mass shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, Gauteng province of South Africa, has left 17 people dead and 15 others injured. The incident took place on Saturday night around 9:30pm local time. Emergency medical services pronounced all the victims, 13 men and four women, dead at the scene.

Attack details

8 unidentified suspects involved in shooting: Police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that eight unidentified suspects were involved in the shooting.

They reportedly arrived at the tavern, opened fire on patrons drinking outside before entering the establishment to continue shooting inside.

The suspects were armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, SAPS confirmed in a statement on X.

Ongoing investigation

Motive behind attack remains unknown

Fifteen other victims were rushed to medical facilities for treatment after suffering gunshot wounds.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. The motive behind this brutal attack remains unknown.

Police have appealed for information from the public as they continue their search for the suspects involved in this tragic incident.

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Twitter Post

Visual of when gunfire starts outside tavern

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