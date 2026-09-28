South Africa: 28 people killed in 2 separate mass shootings

In the Johannesburg incident, gunmen fired at patrons outside a bar before entering and setting two vehicles on fire.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni confirmed that victims included people from Ethiopia and Lesotho, but most were South Africans.

He said police suspect robbery was the motive behind this attack as personal belongings were stolen.

However, turf wars between illegal mining groups are also being considered as a possible motive due to previous incidents of violence in the area.