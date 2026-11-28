Afghanistan: 7 students killed, 99 injured in blast near school
What's the story
At least six students were killed and 97 others injured in an explosion near a school in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, as per a Reuters report. According to Al Jazeera, the blast occurred around 10:00am local time on Saturday. The explosion occurred at a house next to a middle school in the Andar Ser area of Kunar province. The house was reportedly owned by miners who had stored dynamite there.
Ongoing investigation
Investigative teams reach site
Mawla Dad, the head of Kunar Provincial Hospital, confirmed the casualties and said that the figures were preliminary.
Mawlawi Sami-ul-Haq, director of Information and Culture in Kunar, also confirmed that the explosion occurred at a house belonging to miners.
Investigative teams from Kunar province have reached the site to investigate further. However, no further details about the incident or its aftermath have been released yet.
Past attack
Incident raises concerns over safety of schools
The latest explosion comes months after a hand grenade attack at a school complex in Kabul in August.
More than 40 children aged between nine and 14 were injured in that incident. The blast occurred at a private school in the Dasht-e-Barchi (Kabul's 13th district) neighborhood, which has a large Hazara community.