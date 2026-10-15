29 dead after Pakistan school roof collapses
What's the story
At least 28 children and a female teacher were killed after a roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday. Over 30 injured persons were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), where an emergency was declared and medical teams were deployed for immediate treatment. The roof of the two-story building reportedly collapsed following heavy rainfall.
Ongoing rescue
Search operation on to rescue people trapped under debris
Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene with ambulances and disaster response vehicles to start rescue operations.
Emergency personnel gave first aid to over eight injured children before taking them to hospital.
The search operation is still on for those who might be trapped under the debris.
Authorities fear that the death toll could increase as rescue workers continue clearing the rubble.