Thailand: Student opens fire at school; at least 6 dead
What's the story
A tragic school shooting took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, on Friday. A student opened fire at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, with local media reporting that four teachers were killed and at least 10 students were injured. The local police chief, Lt Col Pasakorn Chaitawiwong, confirmed to Reuters that the shooter was a student. The gunman was also reported to have killed himself.
Rescue operations
Emergency workers seen helping students
The suspect also allegedly killed his grandparents before going to school. Thailand's public health minister said they were found dead at home.
Emergency workers were seen helping students as ambulances arrived at the scene of the shooting.
Photos from the site showed students leaving the school premises while medics tended to those injured.
One image showed a person lying on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while a medic was attending to another.
Earlier incident
Similar incident in February
This incident comes after a similar tragedy in February, when a teacher was killed and a student injured in Hat Yai district, southern Thailand.
The earlier shooting also involved a gunman opening fire at the school.
The motive behind these attacks remains unclear, and authorities did not provide further details.