California mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
What's the story
A shooting incident at a Spirit Halloween store in Solano Town Center mall, Fairfield, California, left one dead and six others injured. The incident occurred around 8:30pm on Friday, Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said during a press conference. The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured were rushed to a hospital where three are in critical condition.
Eyewitness accounts
Witnesses describe scene of chaos
Witnesses described a scene of chaos as shoppers fled the store in fear.
One witness told KCRA that his wife heard about seven shots before people started running.
The temporary Halloween store had replaced an old Best Buy location in the mall, which is also home to around 130 stores.
Investigation underway
Police working hard to identify suspect
Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall confirmed that detectives are interviewing witnesses and working hard to identify the suspect behind this "horrific shooting."
The motive of the attack remains unknown.
Law enforcement has not disclosed any details about the alleged shooter and has not verified whether or not there are additional suspects.
Official confirmation
Authorities respond to active incident
Fairfield Mayor Rick Vaccaro confirmed that authorities were responding to an active incident at the Solano Town Center.
The California Highway Patrol assisted in traffic control around the mall.
Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez also confirmed that there were "multiple victims" in the shooting.
She urged residents to stay away from the mall and join her in praying for the victims and their families.