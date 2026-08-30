One dead, 5 injured in Switzerland rave party shooting
What's the story
A shooting incident at a rave party in Aarau, Switzerland, has left one person dead and five others injured, media reports cited local police as saying. The event was attended by around 3,500 people between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The gunfire erupted before 3:00am local time (0100 GMT) at the annual techno event held at a racecourse.
Ongoing investigation
Large-scale manhunt launched to find shooters
Local police have launched a "large-scale" manhunt to find the unidentified shooters, they informed on the social media platform X.
The motive behind the shooting and the exact circumstances are still unknown.
Police have cordoned off large areas of Aarau town and increased their presence beyond as a precautionary measure.
Eyewitness accounts
Witnesses describe chaotic scene
Witnesses described a chaotic scene with "bursts of gunfire" as the party continued.
Many attendees took shelter in a nearby gymnasium after mistaking the sounds for fireworks initially.
The cantonal police in Aargau have appealed to the public for any videos or pictures from the incident to assist their investigation.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe; however, violent shootings are rare. Switzerland had approved tighter gun control rules in 2019.