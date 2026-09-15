NYC: Train runs over Indian-origin woman, her Nepali-American friend
What's the story
A southbound No. 4 train hit two 24-year-old friends, one of Indian origin and the other a Nepali-American, sitting on the tracks at the Spring Street subway station in Lower Manhattan, New York City. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Malaika Chitre from Dayton, New Jersey, and her friend Navam Kaul, a Nepali-American from Sayreville. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that both people died at the scene after being struck by the train around 3:15am.
Ongoing probe
Bystander recorded video of incident
A video of the incident, recorded by a bystander and shared widely on social media, showed Chitre and Kaul sitting on the tracks seconds before the train hit them.
The train operator reported that she saw Chitre laughing as she pulled Kaul toward her.
The circumstances under which they ended up on the tracks are still being investigated by law enforcement officials.
Investigation details
Investigators looking into possible intoxication
The NYPD is looking into whether intoxication played a role in the incident, as no suicide notes were found.
Chitre worked as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals while Kaul was a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.
Both were alumni of Rutgers University and graduated around the same time.
Community response
Friends, neighbors express shock
Friends and neighbors have expressed shock over the incident.
Rajnikant Pipalia, mother of one of Kaul's friends, said they were part of the same South Asian community.
A former school friend called Kaul "goofy, funny, and very charismatic."
A neighbor near Chitre's family home remembered her as a bright student who played with neighborhood children.