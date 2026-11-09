Egypt train collision kills 7, injures over 100
What's the story
A tragic train collision in Egypt's Giza province has left seven dead and over 100 injured. The incident took place on Sunday in the al-Ayyat district, located about 52km south of Cairo. According to the Chief Prosecutor's office, among the deceased is a train conductor. The crash involved a train headed for Fayoum province colliding with another bound for Aswan, traveling in the same direction.
Crash investigation
Transportation Ministry confirms details of the accident
The Transportation Ministry confirmed that the Giza-Fayoum train hit the rear of the Cairo-Aswan train, which was stationary on the same track.
Emergency teams were quickly dispatched to clear wreckage and restore services.
Ayman Gamal, a local, reportedly witnessed around 80 injured passengers being rushed to hospitals. He also saw some passengers who were trapped in a carriage of the stationary train and found dead when rescued.
Survivor testimony
President orders investigation into incident
Survivors at Al-Wasta Central Hospital were quoted by the media recounting scenes of panic and confusion, with passengers struggling to breathe due to dust from the collision.
Farha Gamal, a passenger on the Fayoum-bound train, described mangled carriages and passengers who appeared to be dead.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.
The Egyptian Railway Authority is working to restore normal train services as soon as possible.
Railway history
Train accidents not uncommon in Egypt
Train accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, which has long been criticized for mismanagement and poor maintenance of its railway network.
In recent years, the government has launched modernization initiatives to improve safety standards.
Last September, a collision between two freight trains in al-Ayyat district left two injured.
The deadliest train disaster occurred in 2002 when a fire on an overnight train killed over 300 people traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.