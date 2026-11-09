Egypt train collision kills 7, injures over 100

The Transportation Ministry confirmed that the Giza-Fayoum train hit the rear of the Cairo-Aswan train, which was stationary on the same track.

Emergency teams were quickly dispatched to clear wreckage and restore services.

Ayman Gamal, a local, reportedly witnessed around 80 injured passengers being rushed to hospitals. He also saw some passengers who were trapped in a carriage of the stationary train and found dead when rescued.