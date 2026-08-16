Construction workers find €9 million gold stash in Belgium
What's the story
Construction workers in Dendermonde, Belgium, stumbled upon a treasure trove of gold bars and coins worth around ₹98 crore (€9 million) during excavation work for a sewer system. The discovery was made about 29km north of Brussels. Local police confirmed the find and secured the gold, transferring it to a high-security government vault after inventory.
Unexpected find
'We certainly hadn't expected to find gold'
Kobe, an 18-year-old student and construction worker, recalled the moment they found the treasure.
"Our first reaction was actually disbelief, amazement. We certainly hadn't expected to find gold," he said.
Initially mistaking some of the coins for ordinary €1 coins, they soon realized their mistake upon discovering a gold nugget.
Site manager Mario also expressed his surprise at such a rare find in his long career in construction.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched into legal ownership of treasure
The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office is now investigating the origin and legal ownership of this unexpected treasure.
Prosecutor Hanne Ollevier said, "At this moment, it is not known where that gold comes from, nor to whom it legally belongs."
The building where the treasure was found belongs to CAW Oost-Vlaanderen, a Belgian charity organization.
Safety warning
Police issue warning for treasure hunters
In light of the discovery, police have warned people against entering the construction site in search of more treasure. The area is fenced off and contains several dangerous pits.
"Moreover, we have already passed by, and everything is definitely gone... so certainly do not take irresponsible risks!" they cautioned.
They expressed hope that this unexpected discovery could positively change many lives.