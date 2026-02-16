'Tremendous alliance between..': Netanyahu as Modi visits Israel next week 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel next week. The trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in defense, counter-terrorism, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Israel during his third term and his first since 2017. The dates of the visit are likely to be February 24-25, although official confirmation is pending.

Announcement details Netanyahu announces visit during address in New York Netanyahu announced PM Modi's visit while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. He said, "Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi." "Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular," he said.

Discussion agenda Visit to focus on defense collaboration, counter-terrorism efforts The upcoming talks between PM Modi and Netanyahu are likely to focus on defense collaboration and intensified counter-terrorism efforts. Both leaders have reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism in their recent interactions. Emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum research, and advanced agriculture are also expected to be high on the agenda during this visit.

