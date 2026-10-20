Truck slams into tour bus on Cairo-Asyut Western Desert Road
World
A serious road accident happened Tuesday in Egypt when a truck slammed into a tour bus on the Cairo-Asyut Western Desert Road.
13 people lost their lives and 34 others were injured.
Authorities were clearing the highway, using a crane to clear the wrecked bus.
Crash underscores Egypt road safety concerns
Those hurt are now being treated at a Giza hospital, while officials investigate what caused the crash.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident: Egypt sees frequent road accidents due to issues like reckless driving and poor vehicle upkeep.
Just last month, another deadly bus crash claimed 22 lives, showing how urgent road safety improvements are for the country.