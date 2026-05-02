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US approves $8.6bn arms sales to Israel, Gulf nations
The decision was announced by the US State Department

US approves $8.6bn arms sales to Israel, Gulf nations

By Snehil Singh
May 02, 2026
04:26 pm
What's the story

The United States has approved military sales worth over $8.6 billion to Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision was announced by the US State Department and is seen as a major step in Washington's strategic engagement with its Middle Eastern allies amid rising tensions with Iran. The arms packages include advanced military systems such as air defense missiles and laser guidance systems.

Package specifics

Details of arms sales to Israel and Gulf nations

According to Reuters, the arms sales to Israel include 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II All Up Rounds and related equipment, worth $992.4 million. Qatar will receive similar systems for $992.4 million, along with 200 Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical interceptors and 300 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors worth $4.01 billion. The UAE has been approved to buy 1,500 guidance sections of the same weapon system for $147.6 million.

Kuwait deal

Major US defense companies expected to execute contracts

Kuwait's $2.5 billion purchase of Integrated Battle Command Systems has also been approved. Major US defense companies such as RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are expected to execute these contracts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the emergency approval of these arms packages by citing "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale of these weapons." This allowed them to bypass the usual congressional review process.

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Conflict strain

Arms sales amid ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict

The arms sales come amid an ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran that started earlier this year. The conflict has stretched military resources and delayed some deliveries to European allies as Washington prioritizes Middle East requirements. Reports cited various analysts as viewing the deals as part of a broader effort to strengthen allied deterrence capabilities against potential Iranian threats.

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Policy continuity

US policy to maintain military balance in West Asia

These arms sales are in line with long-standing US policy to maintain strategic partnerships and military balance in West Asia. The Foreign Military Financing framework is often used to equip allies to pursue shared security objectives. This latest move further cements Washington's commitment to its Middle Eastern allies amid rising tensions with Iran.

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