US approves $8.6bn arms sales to Israel, Gulf nations

The United States has approved military sales worth over $8.6 billion to Israel , Qatar , Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision was announced by the US State Department and is seen as a major step in Washington's strategic engagement with its Middle Eastern allies amid rising tensions with Iran. The arms packages include advanced military systems such as air defense missiles and laser guidance systems.

Package specifics Details of arms sales to Israel and Gulf nations According to Reuters, the arms sales to Israel include 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II All Up Rounds and related equipment, worth $992.4 million. Qatar will receive similar systems for $992.4 million, along with 200 Patriot Advanced Capability-2 Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical interceptors and 300 PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptors worth $4.01 billion. The UAE has been approved to buy 1,500 guidance sections of the same weapon system for $147.6 million.

Kuwait deal Major US defense companies expected to execute contracts Kuwait's $2.5 billion purchase of Integrated Battle Command Systems has also been approved. Major US defense companies such as RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are expected to execute these contracts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the emergency approval of these arms packages by citing "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale of these weapons." This allowed them to bypass the usual congressional review process.

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Conflict strain Arms sales amid ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict The arms sales come amid an ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran that started earlier this year. The conflict has stretched military resources and delayed some deliveries to European allies as Washington prioritizes Middle East requirements. Reports cited various analysts as viewing the deals as part of a broader effort to strengthen allied deterrence capabilities against potential Iranian threats.

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