Trump administration asks Supreme Court to limit injunctions to parties
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to stop judges from blocking federal policies nationwide.
Instead, they want court rulings to only affect the people actually suing.
This is part of Trump's push since early 2025 to keep his policy changes moving without big legal roadblocks.
Billing case could curb judges' power
This follows a 2025 Supreme Court decision that already made it harder for judges to pause government actions across the whole country.
The current case started when a medical billing rule was struck down for breaking administrative rules.
If the Supreme Court sides with Trump, challenged policies could stay in place even while being fought in court, changing how much power judges have over executive actions.
The Court will decide soon whether to take up the case.