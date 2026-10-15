Trump administration bars work during permit renewals, hits Indian professionals
Big update for anyone eyeing the US job scene: The Trump administration just made some immigration changes permanent, and they'll hit foreign professionals, especially Indians, the hardest.
Now, foreign nationals whose work permits expire while their renewal is still being processed can no longer keep working until the new permit arrives.
There's also a plan to scrap the "deference" policy, which means the Trump administration proposed a new rule that could significantly increase scrutiny of previously routine visa extensions, including H-1B visas, and lead to longer wait times if you were approved before.
US rules could cost employers $450 million
These rules are tough news for Indian families in the US especially spouses of H-1B holders who depend on EADs to keep working.
Officials warn this could cost employers an estimated $450 million in lost productivity and employee turnover over 18 months, and $14.5 million in payroll taxes.
Plus, about 200,000 visa extension requests might see more rejections or longer waits as applications face extra scrutiny.
The government says the rules are about boosting security and reducing fraud and gaming of the immigration system.