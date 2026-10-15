Trump administration bars work during permit renewals, hits Indian professionals

Big update for anyone eyeing the US job scene: The Trump administration just made some immigration changes permanent, and they'll hit foreign professionals, especially Indians, the hardest.

Now, foreign nationals whose work permits expire while their renewal is still being processed can no longer keep working until the new permit arrives.

There's also a plan to scrap the "deference" policy, which means the Trump administration proposed a new rule that could significantly increase scrutiny of previously routine visa extensions, including H-1B visas, and lead to longer wait times if you were approved before.