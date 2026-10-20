Trump administration delays Patriot missiles to Ukraine, US approval needed
World
The Trump administration is holding off on sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine, even though Russian attacks are picking up and Ukraine's defenses are nearly out of interceptors.
President Zelenskyy is frustrated by the delay, especially since US approval is needed for allies to send more missiles.
Ukraine interceptors nearly depleted, Starshield concerns
Ukraine's stockpile of interceptors is almost gone, a fact Zelenskyy called out earlier this month.
He's urging the US to move faster, saying these missiles have already been funded by Kyiv's partners.
Meanwhile, concerns have emerged over restrictions on Starshield, SpaceX's military-grade satellite communications system, which Ukraine relies on for battlefield communications and drone operations.