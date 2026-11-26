Trump's DC renovation fund received $300 million from mystery donor
What's the story
The Trump administration is reportedly refusing to disclose the sources of a $300 million donation it received for renovation projects in Washington, DC. The funds were deposited into a government account around two months ago; however, government records do not reveal its origin. The account was originally set up for donations to the National Park Service (NPS) but has been used by President Donald Trump for several large-scale projects around the capital since last year.
Project funding
Account used for various projects
The account has been used to fund work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch on the Potomac River, and a White House ballroom that is under construction.
Historically, this account received less than $100 million annually.
But since Trump's return to the White House last year, the account has raked in far more money than usual.
It has brought in some $790 million since last year, government records show.
Spokesperson
'Other administrations let the city fall into decay'
Asked about the account, a spokesperson for the Interior Department, which oversees NPS, said, "While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, DC Safe and beautiful again, and we should all be grateful to have an expert builder in the White House."
"Across Washington, DC, residents and visitors have been excited to see the streets are safe and the city revitalized to the grand destination it was meant to be."
Unnamed benefactors
Trump's construction projects face public opposition
In October, The Washington Post obtained "secret" internal documents, revealing that NVIDIA, Apple, and the Adelson family were behind $330 million for the White House ballroom project.
A recent poll by the newspaper found that most Americans oppose Trump's construction projects.
It is still unclear how much the projects will cost, with The Times estimating that the price tag will be upwards of $1 billion.