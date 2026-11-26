The account has been used to fund work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch on the Potomac River, and a White House ballroom that is under construction.

Historically, this account received less than $100 million annually.

But since Trump's return to the White House last year, the account has raked in far more money than usual.

It has brought in some $790 million since last year, government records show.