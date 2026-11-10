Trump administration seeks 5 weekly job searches for unemployment benefits
The Trump administration is pushing for stricter rules on unemployment benefits; if you are claiming, you would need to show at least five job search activities every week.
Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling says this is about making the system fairer and helping people get back to work faster, while also making sure taxpayer money is used wisely.
There is a 60-day window for the public to share their thoughts on this proposal.
Most states could face costly updates
Most states currently ask for fewer job searches, so this would be a big change.
Advocates like Michele Evermore, the senior director of economic security and worker transitions at the National Employment Law Project, warn that updating state systems could get expensive and complicated.
With long-term unemployment up and fewer jobs out there, meeting these new requirements might be tough for some people.
There is a 60-day public comment period on the proposal.