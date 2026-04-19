Removal of ICE trackers by Trump administration illegal: US judge

A US federal district court judge has ruled that the Donald Trump administration violated the First Amendment by pressuring Facebook and Apple to remove ICE-tracking groups and apps. The ruling was made by Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois, who granted a preliminary injunction in favor of Kassandra Rosado, operator of the ICE Sightings - Chicagoland Facebook group, and Kreisau Group, developers of Eyes Up.

Legal reference Ruling references Supreme Court decision from a 2024 case Judge Alonso's ruling references a unanimous Supreme Court decision from a 2024 case between the NRA and current New York Department of Financial Services superintendent Maria Vullo. The court had ruled that "[g]overnment officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors," when Vullo pressured companies into cutting ties with the NRA.

Government pressure Judge's rebuke of Trump's team In his ruling, Judge Alonso noted that then Attorney General Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem had done exactly what the Supreme Court had warned against. He said they reached out to Facebook and Apple, demanding rather than requesting, that these companies censor the plaintiffs' speech. This was in direct violation of the First Amendment rights guaranteed by the US Constitution.

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