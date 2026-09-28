Trump allies may exploit 'counting window' to disrupt midterms: Report
What's the story
Election experts have raised concerns that President Donald Trump's administration might exploit the "counting window" after November's midterm elections to disrupt results, The Guardian reported. The counting window is a critical time when votes are tallied, and results are announced. With less than six weeks to go before the polls close, this period is seen as particularly vulnerable by ex-US federal government officials.
Disruption fears
Trump's administration might use foreign interference allegations to disrupt process
Caitlin Durkovich, a former deputy homeland security adviser, warned that Trump's administration could use unfounded allegations of foreign interference to disrupt the normal voting process.
She said this could involve seizing equipment or ballots without legal justification.
Some states take days or even weeks to complete vote counts after an election, which can lead to doubts about the integrity of the process if amplified by domestic and foreign actors.
Preemptive measures
State-level election officials preparing the public for possible controversies
Larry Norden, vice-president of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center, said state-level election officials are trying to prepare the public for possible controversies.
He emphasized that despite headlines suggesting voting has become more difficult, there are still many options available for voters.
Early voting can help alleviate fears about vote security, he added.
Security concerns
Concerns over Trump administration's claims about illegitimate midterm elections
While the Department of Justice and FBI usually enter a "quiet period" before elections, this year has been different.
The Department of Homeland Security is still seeking voter-roll lists in some states and asking them to preserve 2024 election documents for future investigations.
Concerns have also been raised about the Trump administration's claims that the 2026 midterm elections will be illegitimate without federal intervention.
Security measures
Election security has improved since Trump's defeat in 2020
Despite Trump's claims of foreign threats to elections, election security has improved across the country since his 2020 defeat.
"Every state audits its results," said Geoff Hales.
However, federal support for election security has decreased significantly, with cuts in staff and funding at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
This reduction means less technical assistance is available to state election officers.