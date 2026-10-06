Trump and MAGA Inc. will fund presidency ads after backlash
World
President Trump said he and MAGA Inc. will pay for a set of TV ads that highlight his presidency.
This move comes after people called out the original plan, using $20 million in government money from US Customs and Border Protection, for being too much like campaign material on the taxpayers' dime.
Critics file complaints over taxpayer-funded ads
After public backlash and legal concerns over using federal funds, Trump said he wanted to address worries about political propaganda funded by taxpayers.
The White House insists these ads are just patriotic messages meant to boost national pride, but critics and groups like Public Citizen have filed complaints, arguing they might break federal rules against using public resources for political gain.