Meloni retorts to Trump's fresh attacks on her

Public response

Why don't you show the same determination toward enemies?

Meloni dismissed Trump's comments as "completely made up" and expressed her astonishment at his behavior toward allies. She questioned why he doesn't show the same determination toward enemies of the West. "I can only say it's a shame that he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West," she said. The exchange has sparked widespread attention, highlighting tensions between US-Italy relations under their respective leaderships.