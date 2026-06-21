Meloni retorts to Trump's fresh attacks on her
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are embroiled in a public spat over claims made by the former. In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Meloni repeatedly asked him for a photograph during the G7 Summit in France, linking it to her declining popularity in Italy. The war of words escalated with Meloni dismissing Trump's claims as "completely made up" and saying that his "constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless."
Rebuttal issued
Meloni calls Trump's attacks 'senseless'
Meloni emphasized her popularity depends on defending Italy's national interest, not her relationship with Trump. Further, she stressed that agreements governing the use of American military bases in Italy are respected under her leadership. She also suggested that Trump should focus on his own popularity instead of commenting on hers.
Social media exchange
Suggest you focus on your popularity, Meloni tells Trump
"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," Meloni wrote in an Instagram post. Earlier, while speaking to Italian broadcaster La7 after the G7 summit, Trump had said that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the gathering of world leaders.
Public response
Why don't you show the same determination toward enemies?
Meloni dismissed Trump's comments as "completely made up" and expressed her astonishment at his behavior toward allies. She questioned why he doesn't show the same determination toward enemies of the West. "I can only say it's a shame that he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West," she said. The exchange has sparked widespread attention, highlighting tensions between US-Italy relations under their respective leaderships.