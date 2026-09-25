Trump and Xi extend trade truce to January 10 2027
World
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping just wrapped up a rare Washington summit, aiming to cool things down between the two countries.
The big takeaway? They've agreed to keep their trade truce going until January 10, 2027, so no new tariffs for now, but nothing permanent is settled yet.
No AI rules, Taiwan tensions unresolved
Artificial intelligence was a major talking point, with both sides discussing how to handle tech that could impact national security, but they didn't land on any rules.
Tensions over Taiwan are still high: Xi pushed for an end to Taiwanese independence, while the US stuck by its support for Taiwan's defense.
So while there's a pause on trade drama, the big issues are far from solved.