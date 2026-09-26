Trump and Xi finish Washington visit without major progress
World
US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping just wrapped up a flashy state visit in Washington, D.C.: think red carpets and honor guards.
But despite all the show, they didn't really move the needle on major issues like Ukraine, Iran, or AI threats.
Trump backs exports, Xi invites students
Trump talked up boosting US exports of rare-earth minerals and farm goods.
Xi focused on Taiwan and invited 100,000 American students to study in China, a throwback to old-school exchange programs.
In the end, both leaders stuck to their talking points, but big global problems were left hanging.