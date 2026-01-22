Trump announces 'framework' for Greenland deal; drops NATO tariff threat 

United States President Donald Trump has announced a "framework" for a future deal on Greenland after discussions with NATO officials. The announcement comes after Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on European allies not supporting his takeover efforts of the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark . The president said he would not be imposing these tariffs, as they have formed this new framework, which was a factor in his decision.

Trump ''I will not be imposing the tariffs' "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," the president added.

Ownership debate Trump hints at US ownership of Greenland During interviews with CNBC and CNN, Trump discussed the potential for a deal involving Greenland but was vague about the specifics of US ownership, emphasizing the complexity of the situation. He said they have a "concept of a deal" that would be good for both parties involved. However, he didn't confirm if US ownership was part of the framework, calling it "complex." On CNN, he described the deal as "the ultimate long-term deal," adding that it would be "infinite."

No military intervention Trump rules out military force for Greenland takeover During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, before his meeting with Rutte, Trump ruled out using military force to take control of Greenland. He, however, argued that no other country could defend Greenland but the United States and called for "immediate negotiations" on the matter. He mentioned that the US could use "excessive strength and force" but chose not to. "All we're asking for is to get Greenland, including right, title and ownership," he said.

Controversial speech What Rutte said after meeting Trump In an interview on Fox News, Rutte said the discussions with Trump focused on Arctic security. "How can we collectively make sure that we defend that Arctic region, therefore implementing his vision of that necessity, and he's totally right there, because we know that the region is opening up more and more," Rutte said. "The sea lanes are opening up more....for the Russians and the Chinese and other adversaries to be active there, which is potentially a threat," he added.