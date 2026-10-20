Trump's approval rating hits record low ahead of midterms
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit a record low of 31%, as per a Reuters/Ipsos poll. The four-day survey, which ended on Monday, showed a one-point decline in Trump's approval from the previous two weeks. This is the lowest approval rating for him during his presidency. The poll revealed Democrats leading Republicans by 12 points among registered voters, the biggest lead this election cycle.
Economic impact
Economic concerns driving voters away from Trump
The widening Democratic lead is largely due to economic concerns, especially among women voters.
Some 50% of female voters said they would vote Democratic, compared to 32% favoring Republican candidates. Men also favored Democrats, but the gap was narrower compared to women.
The poll found 68% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy, including 37% of Republicans.
When asked which party would better manage the economy, 40% chose Democrats while only 33% opted for Republicans.
Election outlook
Implications for upcoming elections
Trump's popularity has dropped since he ordered military strikes on Iran in February, with US ally Israel. The war caused an increase in fuel prices, which has impacted household finances.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken two weeks ago showed Democrats leading Republicans by 7 points, 44% to 37%.
However, it's important to note that national polls don't always reflect state-level Senate races or district-level House contests, where Republicans still have some advantages.