Trump's approval rating hits record low ahead of midterms

The widening Democratic lead is largely due to economic concerns, especially among women voters.

Some 50% of female voters said they would vote Democratic, compared to 32% favoring Republican candidates. Men also favored Democrats, but the gap was narrower compared to women.

The poll found 68% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy, including 37% of Republicans.

When asked which party would better manage the economy, 40% chose Democrats while only 33% opted for Republicans.